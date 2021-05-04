Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:08 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
6
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban

By Brooke Singman
Published 
Donald J. Trump
FOX News

Trump says remarks to supporters at rally before Capitol attack were appropriate

President Donald Trump said his remarks to supporters at a rally prior to the violent siege on the US Capitol were totally appropriate.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a communications platform, which will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers, after months of being banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk

The space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos. 

RELATED: Trump says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'would be considered' as his 2024 running mate

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus— the "digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations," created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook; however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to "reply" or engage with Trump’s posts.

RELATED: Twitter will not allow Trump tweets to be resurrected by National Archives

"This is just a one-way communication," one source familiar with the space told Fox News. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers." 

Trump’s new platform surfaced Tuesday, after advisers had told Fox News that the former president planned to "move forward" to create a social media platform of his own after being banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat after the Capitol riot

RELATED: ‘I believe this was the right decision’: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speaks out on Trump ban

It unclear, at this point, if this platform is part of those plans, or if there is a separate project underway. 

The rollout of the platform also comes just a day before Facebook's Oversight Board is expected to announce its decision on whether to indefinitely suspend Trump from Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Facebook's oversight board to rule on Trump's account ban on Wednesday

The board in January accepted a case referral from Facebook to examine the ban, as well as to provide policy recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader.

Facebook moved to block Trump "indefinitely" after the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that they "believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Regardless of Facebook’s decision Wednesday a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that Trump is permanently suspended from tweeting. 

Read updates at FOXNews.com.