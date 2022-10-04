Trump defends Herschel Walker amid abortion accusation

article

Former President Donald Trump issued a formal statement in defense of republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker. This comes less than 24 hours after a Daily Beast article suggested pro-life Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to receive an abortion in 2009.

"Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously the Democrats," Trump said in his statement.

He goes on to say that he believes Walker's claim that the article is a lie meant to "destroy a man who has true greatness in his future."

Former President Donald J. Trump issued a statement in defense of Herschel Walker. (Credit: Save America PAC) (Supplied)

There have been a plethora of reactions to the article coming from both sides of the political spectrum.

Christian Walker, Herschel's outspoken son, took to Twitter Monday night slamming his father in a series of tweets.

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one," he wrote.

Tuesday morning, he released two videos saying he was "sick" of his father's "lies". One of those videos has been viewed over 2 million times.

"I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion part drops yesterday. It's literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever," he said, "He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay. I'm done. Done! Everything has been a lie."

Meanwhile, Walker's democratic opposer, Raphael Warnock, has so far chosen not to get involved. He said he would leave it up to political pundits to say how the scandal might impact the race.

On Monday night, Herschel denounced the Daily Beast Article via Twitter, saying that he would be filing a formal defamation lawsuit by Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Walker's campaign director to see if he had filed that suit. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we have not received any updates on that request.