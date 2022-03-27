Expand / Collapse search
Trump criticizes SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during Georgia rally

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Donald J. Trump
FOX 5 Atlanta

Former President Trump rallies for GOP candidates in Georgia

Trump gave remarks during a campaign event in Commerce, Georgia on March 26 on behalf of various Republicans seeking to gain the nomination in the May primary.

COMMERCE, Ga. - Former President Donald Trump took aim at Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during his speech on Saturday night in Commerce, Georgia.

Trump called Jackson untrustworthy after she declined to define the word "woman" during the week's confirmation hearings. 

"The left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath that she could not say what a woman is," Trump told the crowd at a Save America rally on Saturday night. "If she can't even say what a woman is. How on earth can she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?"

SENATE COMMITTEE WRAPS UP HEARINGS ON SCOTUS NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked Jackson, "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’" 

"Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t," the judge said, adding, "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

"Do you believe the meaning of the word woman is so unclear and controversial that you can't give me a definition?" Blackburn said.

"Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there's a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law, and I decide," Jackson responded.

Former President Donald Trump weighs in on Georgia races

Trump has thrown his support behind candidates for governor, U.S. senate, lieutenant governor and other U.S. congressional races.

Trump was put off by Jackson's comments and criticized the Democratic Party. 

Later in the speech, Trump said, "a party that's unwilling to admit that men and women are biologically different in defiance of all scientific and human history is a party that should not be anywhere near the levers of power in the United States."

