Trump channels his inner Thanos in 'Avengers'-themed campaign video

The campaign to re-elect President Trump has released a video that edits the head of Trump on the body of Thanos, the extraterrestrial menace in the Avengers films from Disney and Marvel Studios.

That's what the Trump War Room did on Tuesday on social media with a doctored video with a motif and message from the mythology of the wildly popular superhero films, according to Deadline.

Thanos used his Gauntlet to wipe out the heroes of the Marvel movie "Avengers: Infinity War." The character snapped his fingers and wiped out half of all life forms in the universe.

The Trump War Room image and video has "President Thanos" vanquishing Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Keep in mind that Thanos was ultimately beaten by the Avengers in a rematch seen in this year's "Avengers: Endgame."

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.