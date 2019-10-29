Trump: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s 'number one replacement' also killed by US troops

article

In a tweet Tuesday morning, President Trump said that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s "number one replacement" was also killed by American troops. "Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," the tweet read. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"

Trump formally announced the death of al-Baghdadi on Sunday following a successful U.S. military operation in northwest Syria Saturday night that took roughly two hours.

"Baghdadi was vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying," Trump said over the weekend. "He died like a dog, he died like a coward."

Trump said al-Baghdadi died while being chased down by U.S. forces in a tunnel, and that the ISIS leader was "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." He then detonated a suicide vest, killing himself. Trump said three children who were with al-Baghdadi were also killed in the blast. Eleven other young children were taken out of the location uninjured, Trump said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report