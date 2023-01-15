Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed.
On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
The pastor of the church, Mark Cox, said they had just dismissed their 6 p.m. service around 7:30 p.m. Cox says there were around 15 to 20 people still inside when the incident happened.
He says a some teenagers were standing outside when they started screaming. Cox says initially he thought an explosion happened until he saw the scene.
Cox said there were two people inside the car and there was a woman inside who appeared to have had a pole impaled in her shoulder. He also believed the driver of the truck was intoxicated.
The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The second car was believed to be a black vehicle and left the scene before police arrived reports say.
According to Cox, the men's bathroom of the church was totally destroyed, and the gas line was also ruptured.