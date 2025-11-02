Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate after a 59-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole near Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Northwest on Nov. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 59-year-old man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in northwest Atlanta. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified any suspects or determined what led to the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured early Sunday morning in the city’s northwest side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:27 a.m. to reports of a person shot near the intersection of Troy Street NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. Inside, they discovered a 59-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

It’s unclear if the victim was targeted or struck by stray gunfire.

Investigators have not released the man’s name or said if any witnesses were at the scene when the shooting happened.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.