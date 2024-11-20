Troup County inmate escapes work release detail

article

Troup County deputies are searching for an escaped inmate.

Officials say 43-year-old Broderick Brown is part of the Troup County Work Release Program. However, he failed to return Tuesday.

If you see Brown, please call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

What is a work release program?

Some correctional facilities have a program set up for inmates to leave jail or prison to work while serving their sentences.

In Troup County, work-release inmates live in a dorm without a locked gate, allowing them to come and go for their various shifts. The idea is that the inmates selected for the program are trusted enough to go to work and come straight back.

Many work-release inmates continue working jobs that they held before they were incarcerated. It is considered a privilege approved on a case-by-case basis.