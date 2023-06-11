Troup County deputy charged for boating under the influence

article

A Troup County sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged after officials say he was caught boating under the influence on Saturday.

Deputy Jimmy Hancock was arrested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on West Point Lake around 10:30 p.m. when he was stopped for riding around without proper lighting. During the stop, the DNR says it had reason to believe he was intoxicated.

Hancock was handcuffed and booked into the Troup County Jail. He was formally charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and operating a vessel with improper lights.

He was later released on bond.

Sheriff James Woodruff said Hancock has served as a Troup County deputy for eight months. He was assigned to the Court Services Division. He has since been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.