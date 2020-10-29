Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Tropical Storm Zeta sends trees toppling across north Georgia

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Hundreds of downed trees

Hundreds of downed trees across Georgia in Zeta's wake.

COBB COUNTY, Ga - When Tropical Storm Zeta hit North Georgia, trees started coming down. Some hit homes, some took down power lines, and others blocked roads.

In Cobb County, officials said they had reports of more than 400 trees down. More than a hundred of those did some degree of damage to homes. Angelina Gee's house was one of them.

"We heard a big ol' boom," said Gee.

The tree fell through the bedroom where her daughter was sleeping. When Gee went to check on her, the girl was covered in branches and limbs.

"When she started screaming again and moving her hand, that's when I was able to get all the debris off her and pull her up from under the rest of debris," said Gee.

Just a few miles away, four homes were damaged at a mobile home park on Atlanta Street.   Ernestina Castellanos' daughters were asleep when a tree when through their bedroom.

"When we came running to check the girls, all the roof and ceiling was on top of the bed, the girls were under it.  We had to try to pull the ceiling up to take them out. Our neighbors came and helped," said Castellanos.  The children were shaken up but were not physically hurt.

The Glasl family in Marietta spent the day cleaning up. A neighbor's tree fell into their yard, but another tree stopped its fall. About the same time a tree in the Glasl's backyard fell into another neighbor's property, smashing part of their fence and catching the corner of their home.

"Somebody actually sleeps right there, so a couple of feet over it could have been catastrophic," said Mark Glasl.

While homeowners and crews worked all day and well into the night, some roads were still blocked by trees across north Georgia. To make matters worse, a wind advisory Thursday night could send more trees toppling down.