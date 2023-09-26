Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized but Invest 91L is hot on its heels in the Atlantic

The Atlantic Ocean remains extremely active this week as the remnants of Ophelia continue to cause issues in the Northeast while a disorganized Tropical Storm Philippe spins across the open waters, and Invest 91L is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

Here's a closer look at the active Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to spin off to the west-northwest through the open waters of the central tropical Atlantic and remains disorganized .

Tropical Storm Philippe's stats. (FOX Weather)

On its current track, Philippe is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days, likely passing north of the Caribbean islands this weekend. It's forecast to dissipate north of Puerto Rico by Sunday.

Philippe is the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season .

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone. (FOX Weather)

Invest 91L in eastern tropical Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a disturbance several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern tropical Atlantic, currently giving it a high chance of development. This disturbance has been dubbed Invest 91L by the NHC.

An invest is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week.

The outlook for Invest 91L in the eastern tropical Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING HURRICANE SEASON?

Forecasters said environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three days as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

If it becomes a tropical storm with winds of at least 39 mph, this system will earn the name Rina.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean. (FOX Weather)