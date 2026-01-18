Fire breaks out at Cook Brothers Funeral Directors in Fairburn

The Brief A major fire broke out Sunday at Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations on NW Broad Street in Fairburn. All remains were successfully evacuated from the building and moved to a secure secondary location; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A funeral home and crematorium caught fire in Fairburn on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said the blaze broke out at Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations in the 200 block of NW Broad Street. Fairburn firefighters worked to contain the fire, but a FOX 5 crew at the scene reported that the fire continued for hours, producing heavy smoke that blanketed the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A funeral home and crematorium caught fire in Fairburn on Sunday afternoon.

The City of South Fulton said it also had a fire truck at the scene to assist.

According to a man whose son was recently cremated at the business, staff members were able to safely remove all remains from the building and transport them to another location.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we receive them.