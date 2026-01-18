Tracking winter weather across South Georgia, metro Atlanta

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for parts of Georgia, with areas south and east of Atlanta possibly seeing flurries to up to one inch of snow before late morning. Central Georgia, including Macon and Warner Robins, has a higher chance of accumulating snow, while roads remained mostly dry and passable early Sunday. Conditions are expected to clear by the afternoon, but freezing temperatures overnight could lead to black ice Monday morning.



The National Weather Service expanded a Winter Weather Advisory overnight. The FOX 5 Storm Team is ready to help you track when snow could potentially hit your area.

Where will it snow in Georgia?

What we know:

Despite quiet skies to kick off Sunday morning across Georgia, we're keeping an eye out for snow and black ice.

That Winter Weather Advisory is now extending farther north and west than originally planned, including areas east of Atlanta, Troup County and LaGrange.

The advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., though FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes says he expects any precipitation to end by late morning, around 11 a.m.

Our Storm Team says areas within the advisory zone could see anything from scattered flurries to up to one inch of snow before conditions improve. The highest chances for accumulating snow are expected south and east of Atlanta, with cities such as Danielsville, Monroe, Covington, Eatonton, Jackson, and Greenville among those being closely monitored.

At around 5:30 a.m., a FOX 5 Atlanta viewer called the newsroom reporting snow flurries in Jasper County. Snow flurries were confirmed in Locust Grove at around 6 a.m.

Snow chances increase farther south into central Georgia, including Macon and Warner Robins, where slightly higher totals are possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of central Georgia, where up to three inches of snow could fall.

In Covington, early morning temperatures hovered around 38 degrees. FOX 5 crews reported no snow reaching the ground before sunrise, though colder air and incoming moisture could allow it to begin falling by mid-morning.

Over in Eatonton, temperatures remained near 40 degrees early Sunday with light rain reported at times. Meteorologists noted that rain falling above the surface could help cool the atmosphere, increasing the chance for snow later in the morning. Snow there was expected to taper off by late morning.

Road conditions across Henry County and along Interstate 75 near Locust Grove remained dry and passable early Sunday, with traffic flowing normally. However, temperatures were dropping, and officials urged drivers to remain cautious as conditions could change quickly.

Is Georgia prepared for snow?

What we know:

Georgia Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for several days and are stationed across the state. GDOT officials say they are concentrating resources in central Georgia, where it's more likely to see measurable snowfall.

Meteorologists also warned that while skies are expected to clear and sunshine return by the afternoon, temperatures will drop below freezing overnight. That could lead to the formation of black ice on roads and bridges early Monday morning.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated through the FOX 5 Storm Team and to report any snowfall or hazardous conditions as the winter weather system moves through the region.

What you can do:

Here are some things you can still do now to prepare:

Restock emergency supplies. Check flashlights and batteries, and buy shelf-stable food. Ensure all prescriptions are filled, as ice storms often cause power outages.

Prepare for communication outages. Internet and cellphone service may fail, particularly in heavily wooded areas prone to storm damage.

Winterize plumbing. Insulate outdoor pipes and locate the main water shutoff valve. Frozen pipe incidents are most common in January and February.

Use heaters safely. Inspect generators, fireplaces and space heaters to ensure proper venting. Never run a generator indoors; doing so creates a risk of fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Test detectors. Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace batteries before increasing the use of heaters or fireplaces.

Check on neighbors. Contact older residents, people with disabilities or those using powered medical equipment to establish an assistance plan.

Protect animals. Bring pets inside during freezing temperatures. Ensure livestock and outdoor animals have shelter and unfrozen water.

Pack a car kit. If travel is necessary, keep blankets, chargers, a shovel, snacks and sand or kitty litter for traction in the vehicle.

Will it snow in North Georgia?

What we know:

Right now, we're not anticipating much, if any, winter weather activity in North Georgia.

However, remember: Any rain with freezing temperatures could potentially result in black ice by Monday morning. Drive with care.

Snow was confirmed just across the state line in Auburn, Alabama, where flurries were visibly falling early Sunday. FOX 5 meteorologists said that activity could reach parts of west Georgia within about 30 minutes, depending on temperatures and moisture levels.

Snow in Georgia: What's closed?

What we know:

As of 6 a.m., there have been no church or business closures reported to FOX 5 Atlanta.

What does wintry mix mean?

The backstory:

To help you navigate the forecast, here is a breakdown of the most common winter terms:

Snowfall: This occurs when the entire atmosphere, from the clouds down to the ground, remains at or below freezing (32°F). Snowflakes are collections of ice crystals that cling together as they fall.

Graupel (Snow Pellets): Often mistaken for hail or "Dippin' Dots," graupel forms when supercooled water droplets coat a snowflake, creating a soft, opaque, and crushable pellet. Unlike hard ice, graupel will easily disintegrate if you touch it.

Sleet (Ice Pellets): Sleet starts as snow, melts into rain in a warm layer of air aloft, and then refreezes into hard ice pellets before hitting the ground. You’ll know it’s sleet because it bounces when it hits your windshield or the pavement.

Freezing Rain: This is perhaps the most "sinister" type of weather, according to FOX 5 reporting. It falls as liquid rain but freezes instantly upon contact with surfaces that are at or below freezing. This creates a glaze of ice on trees, power lines, and roads.

Ice Storm: Per the National Weather Service, an official "Ice Storm" occurs when freezing rain results in at least 1/4 inch of ice accumulation. This is the threshold where significant damage to trees and power lines typically begins.

Icy Roads: These occur when any form of frozen precipitation—sleet, freezing rain, or melted/refrozen snow—bonds to the pavement. Freezing rain is particularly dangerous because it creates "Black Ice," a transparent coating that makes the road look merely wet when it is actually a skating rink.

Snow Flurries vs. Showers: FOX 5 Atlanta defines flurries as light snow falling for short durations with little to no accumulation. Snow showers, however, fall at varying intensities and are more likely to leave a dusting or coating on the ground.

These are not all the terms that may be used today.