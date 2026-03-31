Troopers arrest man accused in deadly Atlanta triple shooting

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The Brief State troopers apprehended a man in Coweta County after he allegedly shot three people at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Thursday night. One man died at the scene, while two women, ages 20 and 25, were hospitalized in stable condition following the domestic dispute. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed all parties involved knew each other and stated there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Georgia State Patrol troopers captured a suspected shooter in Coweta County on Tuesday night following a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the 340 block of Dixie Hills Circle NW around 7:17 p.m. regarding an argument that escalated into gunfire. The address is the location of the Dwell at the Alcove apartments.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two women, ages 20 and 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man was also found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Chief Darin Schierbaum stated the shooting was domestic in nature and that those involved were known to one another.

After the shooter fled the scene, a BOLO was issued for the suspect's vehicle. State troopers later located and apprehended the man in Coweta County.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after three people were shot at an apartment complex, leaving one dead on March 31, 2026. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Chief Schierbaum issued a stern warning following a violent 48-hour period in the city.

RELATED: Multiple dead, several injured in rash of metro Atlanta shootings

"This department will find you. This department will take you into custody and place you before court," Chief Schierbaum said.

He also emphasized that resources are available for victims of domestic violence. He encouraged those in need to utilize the Atlanta No More campaign website to find help and safety planning tools.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male suspect taken into custody or the specific charges he will face.

While the shooting was described as domestic, the exact nature of the argument that preceded the gunfire remains unclear.