Trooper hurt in pursuit before patrol car goes up in flames

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after being involved in a chase early Tuesday morning that ended in a fiery crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the pursuit involved a motorcycle rider and began around 6 a.m. near Interstate 20 westbound and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Investigators said the chase continued onto I-285 northbound until both cars exited onto Bolton Road where each crashed on the ramp.

Officials said the two vehicles didn't crash into each other but wrecked separately. Then, the patrol car caught fire. Thankfully, the trooper managed to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames.

The trooper suffered a head injury and was taken to an Atlanta hospital to be treated. No word yet on the trooper's conditioner.

The motorcyclist took off on foot after crashing and remains at large.