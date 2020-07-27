Tribute continues for Congressman Lewis in D.C.

Members of the public are paying their respects to U.S. Representative John Lewis in Washington D.C. Monday. The congressman is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

A motorcade carrying Rep. Lewis's body made its way from Joint Base Andrews through the streets of Washington D.C., passing several landmarks Monday afternoon en route to the U.S. Capitol. The procession stopped at Black Lives Matter Plaza where the congressman made his last public appearance.

A military honor guard carried Representative Lewis's flag-draped casket into the Capitol Rotunda, where Lewis's family, friends, staff, and members of Congress gathered for a special receiving ceremony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told those in attendance, "Here in Congress, John was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle, on both sides of the Capitol."

Senate Majority Whip Mitch McConnell said, "John Lewis lived and worked with urgency because the task was urgent. But even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love, all so that as his friend Dr. King once put it, we could build a community at peace with its own."

Representative Lewis was first elected to Congress in 1986 and served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than 30 years.

The late congressman was remembered as a titan of the civil rights movement and the conscience of the Congress.

"We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels," said Pelosi," and now we know that he is with them."

The congressman will lie in state in D.C. through Tuesday.