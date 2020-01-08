Trial for man accused of killing woman, disposing of body in Bartow County landfill

A trial is underway for a Cartersville man who is accused in connection with the death of a woman found in a Bartow County landfill.

A sanitation worker discovered the dismembered remains of 20-year-old Courtney Dubois in August of 2018.

Tuesday, jurors heard opening arguments from prosecutors, claiming 35-year-old Terrick Robinson gave Dubois a fatal dose of fentanyl.

CARTERSVILLE MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH LANDFILL BODY CASE

Robinson and a second man are accused of mutilating and disposing of her body.

Prosecutors claim Robinson was part of a multi-state drug ring and tried to cover up her death to protect the narcotics operation.

DEATH OF WOMAN FOUND IN LANDFILL WAS 'VIOLENT HOMICIDE'