Travis Kelce clears the air on Super Bowl sideline outburst: 'I love Coach Reid'

Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce said he immediately regretted screaming in the face of head coach Andy Reid during an outburst on the sidelines of Super Bowl LVIII.

"I immediately wish I took it back," Travis said on the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Coach Reid actually came up to me after that, and he just let me know ‘hey man, I love your passion, I got cameras on me all over the place, man’," Travis said.

Television cameras captured Travis screaming in the 65-year-old head coach's face and bumping into him to the point where Reid almost lost his balance.

Emotions boiled over when Travis was on the sidelines during a momentum-killing red zone fumble by Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco in the first half.

"It wasn't me mad at Coach Reid as it looks, it was the frustration of our team not having success, turning the ball over, and me being on the sideline," Travis said.

Jason added the sideline blowup wasn't a good look for his younger brother, but it doesn't define Travis and Reid's well-established relationship.

"This doesn't happen if you and Andy aren't as close as you are," Jason said. "The reason this happened is because you love each other so much and respect each other so much that you feel open enough to have an interaction like this."

The Chiefs went on to win their second consecutive Super Bowl 25-23 in overtime. It was the first time a team went back-to-back since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.

"Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby," Travis said. "I love Coach Reid, Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, I'm not playing for anyone else but Big Red."