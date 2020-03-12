Travelers cut trips short before travel ban takes effect

Dozens of people have arrived back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after cutting their trips to Europe short.

"I did feel a sense of urgency and like I needed to get out,” Russ Woods, who has been staying through Europe for months, explained.

Travelers said the need to get out comes after President Trump’s plan to ban travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days.

"I was planning on coming back at the end of April. But when Trump made the whole announcement last night I changed the flight at like 3 a.m.,” Woods mentioned.

Roshin Kooplicat was also forced to purchase a ticket at the last minute.

“I was actually supposed to go to my cousin's wedding this weekend,” Kooplicat explained.

This travel restriction, which includes 26 countries like Austria, France, and Germany, goes into effect Friday at midnight.

President Trump hopes the ban will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some people flying in admit they are concerned.

“On the way here, I heard a lot of sneezes and coughs and I’m like that’s kind of scary. So I don’t know, so I am actually worried for sure,” Kooplicat described her flight.

The president said people exempt from the restrictions, including American citizens, will be screened at certain airports.

“You want to protect your own people so I get it,” Alyah Kotadeny said. “But it's inconvenient for the rest of the people who are trying to get back home."

Kotadeny was at the airport trying to fly back into Amsterdam. She and a friend were visiting Atlanta.

“It was a vacation,” Alyah’s friend Loreanne Kuhurima said. “Instead of a week, we are here just for almost two days.”

The women said they are worried about losing out on income if they’re forced to stay.