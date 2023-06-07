'Transformers' stars burn rubber at Porsche Experience Center Atlanta

Sure, we could sit in a studio and conduct a traditional interview with the stars and director of the upcoming action extravaganza Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

But, come on…this is a movie about cars. So, for this interview, we decided to go full-throttle at one of Atlanta’s most thrilling destinations.

Buckle up, folks: we recently spent some time with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. and stars Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta where we talked about the film before testing out some of the automaker’s top new models.

"During the pandemic, everything with the world was on lockdown. We were still trying to figure out would movie theaters even be alive again," says Caple of waiting to start work on the film. "Paramount was like, ‘We do want to be ready when people are coming up for air, and create a movie that will drive people to cinemas.’ And Transformers is that."

Fishback says while she’s a longtime fan of the franchise, signing on to do the film wasn’t an immediate decision.

"To do Transformers really is amazing, but it takes a special storyline, special character," says Fishback. "Especially playing the female lead; I wanted to know exactly what she was doing. Is she going to have her own arc? Her own autonomy over her choices?"

For Tobe Nwigwe, a recent Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, becoming part of the Transformers universe has been an unexpected joy.

"I feel like every finger is going to be pointed back at Steven Caple Jr.," says Nwigwe. "It was his vision, it was him believing in me when I had no credits, no experience in this specific realm. But he felt like there was for sure something there, that it just needed to be brought out of me."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters nationwide this Friday. And to check out our action-packed visit to the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, click the video player in this article.

