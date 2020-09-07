Transformer fire rattles Cobb County Georgia Power plant

Smoke billowed into the air outside of a Georgia Power plant after a transformer in the switchyard caught fire.

"We got the 911 all around 11:28 p.m. in regards to a loud explosion and heavy smoke in the air," Cobb County Fire public information officer Nick Danz said.

Minutes later, Cobb County Fire arrived to the scene off South Cobb Drive in Cobb County.

September 7, 2020 - Fire at Georgia Power plant (Photo courtesy of James Loudermilk)

"They called in additional units and the HAZMAT team to prevent flammable liquids or hazardous materials from catching on fire," Danz said.

Georgia Power told FOX 5 all employees and staff were accounted for. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire in the first place.

"There also no known power outages as a result of the power," Danz said.