Train stuck person on Atlanta railroad tracks, officials say
ATLANTA - CSX Transportation said a person was struck by a train on railroad tracks in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police confirmed and said in pedestrian's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. CSX said there were no injuries.
The collision happened near Baker Street and Marietta Street.
A CSX spokesperson said the person was transported to a local hospital.
