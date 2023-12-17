Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: North Texas train derails after crash with 18-wheeler

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated December 18, 2023 5:10PM
There was a train derailment near Aledo Sunday morning after it was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. Video taken by Samuel Ingram shows the moment the train crashes into the trailer. (Source: Samuel Ingram via Storyful)

ALEDO, Texas - There was a train derailment near Aledo, Texas, about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, on Sunday morning after it was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the derailment happened just before 10 a.m.

An 18-wheeler with an oversized load was southbound on FM 5 in Annetta when it became stuck while crossing the train tracks.

That’s when it was struck by a Union Pacific train that was heading to Fort Worth.

Two train engines and 17 train cars derailed after the crash.

Samuel Ingram was recording when the train hit the 18-wheeler.

The video shows the train crashing into the 18-wheeler and lifting it off of the ground.

"Oh my god," Ingram can be heard saying. "Look at the train it is flipping upside down."

The train conductor was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.