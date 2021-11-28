Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:15 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County

Train derailment in Hiram closes downtown street, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:40AM
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

SKYFOX Drone flies over derailed train in Hiram

Aerial video of the derailed train in Hiram, Georgia. One locomotive fell over, closing Main Street in downtown Hiram.

HIRAM, Ga. - A train derailment in downtown Hiram left the area blocked Sunday morning. 

Officials say three locomotives and eight cars went off tracks around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Two crew members were hospitalized with minor injures and one locomotive turned over. 

Officials said some diesel spilled and the train had a total of 88 cars. 

Train derailment in Hiram

Officials say three locomotives and eight cars went off tracks around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Two crew members were hospitalized with minor injures and one locomotive turned over.

No word on how long it will take to clear the train. 

Hiram police advise residents to avoid Main Street between Hwy 92 to Church Street.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP