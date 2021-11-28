Train derailment in Hiram closes downtown street, officials say

A train derailment in downtown Hiram left the area blocked Sunday morning.

Officials say three locomotives and eight cars went off tracks around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Two crew members were hospitalized with minor injures and one locomotive turned over.

Officials said some diesel spilled and the train had a total of 88 cars.

No word on how long it will take to clear the train.

Hiram police advise residents to avoid Main Street between Hwy 92 to Church Street.

