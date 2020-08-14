Train derailment forces road closure in Bartow County

article

A well utilized road in Bartow County will be closed through the weekend after a train went off the tracks in the area early Friday morning, officials said.

The train derailment happened before around 5 a.m. near Hall Station Road and Highway 293 in Kingston.

According to a CSX spokesperson, a CSX train headed from Nashville, TN to Cayce, SC derailed 35 railcars. Reports indicated that the derailed cars were autoracks, and various covered hoppers and box cars containing cement, animal tallow, rice, potatoes, canned goods.

CSX said some diesel fuel spilled from the refer units along with some lading from the other cars, however there were no impacts to waterways.

No injuries were reported.

According to Kingston police, Hall Station Road from Hwy 293 to Old Hall Station would closed until Monday, Aug. 17.