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3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Fairburn

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fairburn
Published October 8, 2026 1:45 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 1:45 PM EDT
article

3 people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash on I-85 in Fairbun on October 8, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • Firefighters and police officers responded to a five-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and three passenger cars on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 61.
    • First responders transported three people to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
    • Transportation officials reopened all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 following the multi-vehicle accident.

FAIRBURN, Ga. - A multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers and three cars temporarily shut down traffic on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 61 in Fairburn.

What we know:

Emergency crews from the City of Fairburn Police and Fire Departments went to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 61. 

The accident involved five vehicles in total, including two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles.

First responders took three individuals to Grady Memorial Hospital, so medical staff could evaluate and treat their injuries.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Exit 61 have reopened to normal traffic flow after crews cleared the scene.

Image 1 of 4

3 people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash on I-85 in Fairbun on October 8, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what caused the multi-vehicle crash. The current medical conditions of the three people taken to the hospital remain unknown.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the City of Fairburn Police Department, which provided details on the emergency response and highway reopening.

FairburnCrime and Public SafetyNews