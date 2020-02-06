Tractor-trailer rolls over, blocks Spaghetti Junction overnight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities spent early Thursday morning cleaning up an overturned tractor-trailer at Spaghetti Junction.
It happened a little before 1 a.m. on the Interstate 85 southbound exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 285. The semi-truck was pulling two trailers at the time.
The roadway was blocked for several hours. It was reportedly cleared by 4 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if speed or the rainy weather played a factor in the rollover.
There were no reports of serious injury.