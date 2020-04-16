Toys for Tots to distribute 2M toys, books and games amid coronavirus pandemic

Toys for Tots, a non-profit run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, normally waits until the holidays to give out gifts to children in need, but in an effort to bring much-needed smiles to kids across the country presents are coming early this year.

Toys for Tots is working with Good 360 to deliver toys, books, and games to families in need right now. The program said it hopes to distribute two million items across the country.

"While Marine Toys for Toys foundation is known as a Christmas time charity, we don't want to wait until next holiday season to lessen the fear and anxiety of our children," said Lt. Gen Jim Laster, president & CEO of the foundation.

To request toys, books or games for your nonprofit organization, you can visit: https://good360.org/toys-for-tots-donations/

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.