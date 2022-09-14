2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight

article

School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school.

It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight.

"Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly to separate the involved individuals," a statement released by DeKalb County Schools reads in part.

Officials say the school was placed on lockdown to help contain the incident following standard protocols.

"Students involved in incidents like this are subject to law enforcement charges and consequences as outlined in the District’s Student Code of Conduct," the statement concludes.

Two employees suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.