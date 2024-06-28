Top vacation spots for Georgia residents, according to new study

A new study from Cloudwards reveals where most Georgians plan to vacation this summer.

The results show a preference for international beach getaways, with Tulum, Mexico, being the top choice.

For those opting to stay within the U.S., Panama City Beach is a popular destination.

Other top vacation spots for Georgians include:

London

Cancun

Las Vegas

Boston

Chicago

Denver

These destinations reflect a mix of international travel and popular U.S. cities known for their attractions and amenities.