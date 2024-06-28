Top vacation spots for Georgia residents, according to new study
ATLANTA - A new study from Cloudwards reveals where most Georgians plan to vacation this summer.
The results show a preference for international beach getaways, with Tulum, Mexico, being the top choice.
For those opting to stay within the U.S., Panama City Beach is a popular destination.
Other top vacation spots for Georgians include:
- London
- Cancun
- Las Vegas
- Boston
- Chicago
- Denver
These destinations reflect a mix of international travel and popular U.S. cities known for their attractions and amenities.