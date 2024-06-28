Expand / Collapse search

Top vacation spots for Georgia residents, according to new study

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 28, 2024 12:29pm EDT
A new study has come up with a list of where Georgia residents like to go on vacation.

ATLANTA - A new study from Cloudwards reveals where most Georgians plan to vacation this summer. 

The results show a preference for international beach getaways, with Tulum, Mexico, being the top choice. 

For those opting to stay within the U.S., Panama City Beach is a popular destination.

Other top vacation spots for Georgians include:

  • London
  • Cancun
  • Las Vegas
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Denver

These destinations reflect a mix of international travel and popular U.S. cities known for their attractions and amenities.