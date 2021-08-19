Top tier Atlanta mayoral candidates spar

Two of the candidates for Atlanta mayor sparred Thursday over their ceremonial kickoffs in the 2021 campaign.

All this week, City Hall hosts qualifying for the candidates.

It is when they sign the necessary documents and pay a qualifying fee to run.

The script is almost always the same. The candidates surrounded by their supporters take advantage of some free media to deliver a few remarks.

On Tuesday, Kasim Reed, a former mayor, and Felicia Moore, the current president of the Atlanta City Council, both showed up in Thursday morning.

As Moore walked outside the building to greet her supporters, she was interrupted by a group of Reed supporters who chanted his name and all but drowned out her brief speech.

Moore tried to smile, but her face showed she was frustrated and disgusted.

She labeled the display as being indicative of Reed as a leader, although he did not take part in the loud demonstration.

Moore said she will keep the campaign on a positive tone.

But some in the Reed camp pushed back on Moore saying that during the speech she took an indirect jab at Reed. Moore described how she cannot be "bought".

Was that a reference to Reed, who has faced a federal corruption investigation but has not been named in any charges?

Moore declined to answer that question, but added: "a hit dog will holler".

