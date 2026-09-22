Top restaurants take part in first-ever West Midtown Restaurant Week

The Brief The first-ever West Midtown Restaurant Week launched Sunday, September 20th and runs through Saturday, September 26th. The event is presented by Livable Buckhead (the same group behind the popular Buckhead Restaurant Week) in partnership with the West Midtown Alliance. More than two dozen restaurants and bars are taking part in the inaugural event, including Summerland, The Painted Duck and Miller Union.



From Bacchanalia to Barrel Proof and Little Sparrow to Summerland, Atlanta’s booming West Midtown is home to some of the area’s top restaurants and bars. And now, that dynamic dining scene is getting its very own week, and you’re invited to drop by for a taste…or two!

This week is the first-ever West Midtown Restaurant Week, presented by Livable Buckhead in partnership with the West Midtown Alliance. Livable Buckhead, of course, is the nonprofit organization behind the super-popular Buckhead Restaurant Week, and executive director Denise Starling says diners can expect the same great mix of cuisines and price points during West Midtown’s event.

And speaking of, more than two dozen restaurants and bars are taking part in the inaugural event, including several Good Day Atlanta favorites. You’ve seen local hotspots like Cooks & Soldiers, Emmy Squared Pizza, O-Ku Atlanta, and The Painted Duck featured on our show before — and all four are on the menu for West Midtown Restaurant Week.

There’s a full list of participating restaurants online here — and you can search by cuisine, meal type, and price point. And to check out a few of the featured culinary destinations (Summerland, The Painted Duck, and Miller Union), click the video player in this article!