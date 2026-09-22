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Dead person found near Cobb County pond

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cobb County
Published September 22, 2026 9:43 AM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 9:43 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Cobb County police are investigating a deceased person found near a pond on Pine Grove Drive.
    • Detectives are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the death in the area.
    • Authorities have not released additional details regarding the individual or the cause of death.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police detectives are investigating after a deceased person was found near a pond on Pine Grove Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Pine Grove Drive regarding a deceased person found near a pond. 

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased person or any information regarding a cause of death. 

Police said no additional details are available at this time.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who explained the details in an official statement.

Cobb CountyNews