Dead person found near Cobb County pond

The Brief Cobb County police are investigating a deceased person found near a pond on Pine Grove Drive. Detectives are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the death in the area. Authorities have not released additional details regarding the individual or the cause of death.



Cobb County police detectives are investigating after a deceased person was found near a pond on Pine Grove Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Pine Grove Drive regarding a deceased person found near a pond.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased person or any information regarding a cause of death.

Police said no additional details are available at this time.