Dead person found near Cobb County pond
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police detectives are investigating after a deceased person was found near a pond on Pine Grove Drive.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of Pine Grove Drive regarding a deceased person found near a pond.
Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased person or any information regarding a cause of death.
Police said no additional details are available at this time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department, who explained the details in an official statement.