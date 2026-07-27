Top restaurants featured during delicious Buckhead Restaurant Week

The Brief Buckhead Restaurant Week, presented by Livable Buckhead, returns today and runs through August 1st, featuring dozens of the neighborhood's top restaurants. The week aims to spotlight the rich and diverse culinary lineup available in Buckhead, and includes restaurants offering special fixed-price menus for lunch and/or dinner. Among this year's participating restaurants are Aria, Madre Selva, and The Iberian Pig, all of which were featured on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning.



Today marks the start of the most delicious week of the year in Buckhead, so here's an important question: Where are you beginning your culinary journey through the city?

There are dozens of options during Buckhead Restaurant Week presented by Livable Buckhead, which begins today and runs through August 1st.

"It's the week during summer when you need to come eat in Buckhead," says Livable Buckhead executive director Denise Starling. "We have got…restaurants that are participating with fixed-price menus; they've got amazing things that they're featuring."

The full list of participating restaurants may be found here, and it features some of the brightest jewels in the Buckhead restaurant scene crown (including Aria, Madre Selva, and The Iberian Pig).

Starling says the goal of the week is to inspire diners to explore the rich and diverse culinary lineup available in Buckhead — and thanks to those fixed-price menus, to do it on a budget.

We're no strangers to Buckhead Restaurant Week, having covered the event the past two years.

And you know what they say: Good things come in threes!

So, we spent another morning with Denise Starling, snacking our way through Buckhead and learning more about why this week is so important to the Livable Buckhead team. Click the video player in this article to check it out!