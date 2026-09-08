Tony winner Shoshana Bean brings 'Only Smoke' Tour to Buckhead Theatre

It’s become one of the most iconic lines from this year’s Tony Awards opening number: "Hello, hey Sho, you wanna give it a go?"

And shortly after host Pink urged Broadway star Shoshana Bean to join her during that blockbuster musical performance, Bean was back on the stage, accepting her very first Tony Award.

Now, in the wake of that triumphant night, Bean has embarked on her 14-city "Only Smoke" Tour, which will stop at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on Tuesday, September 15th. The tour is in support of the singer-songwriter’s album "Only Smoke," released in November 2025. It’s the artist’s seventh recording project and fourth full-length album, all of which have been released on her own Shotime Records.

Bean truly soared to stardom — and we mean that literally — as Elphaba in the Broadway hit "Wicked," taking over the role from original star Idina Menzel in 2005. She earned her first Tony Award nomination for 2022’s "Mr. Saturday Night," and a second two years later for her work in the Alicia Keys musical "Hell’s Kitchen." Bean finally won the top theatre prize this year, as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the hit show "The Lost Boys."

Shoshana Bean will take the stage at the Buckhead Theatre (3110 Roswell Road) on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier); tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. For more information on the show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with the artist ahead of the Atlanta show!

The Source Information for this story came from an interview with Shoshana Bean.



