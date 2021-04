Sports, art, and technology are colliding with Tom Brady's new venture.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is launching a new digital company and jumping in on the recent NFT excitement.

The new platform is called Autograph.

The company will offer live auctions, product drops, and in-person experiences.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.