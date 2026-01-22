'Put the guns down': 2-year-old recovering after gunfire from 'dangerous' Clayton County park

The Brief A toddler and a woman were shot inside their home by stray bullets originating from a nearby park. The incident occurred at a location neighbors describe as one of the most dangerous parks in Clayton County. Police have no suspects in custody and are still searching for the person or persons responsible for the gunfire.



A 2-year-old girl is recovering from surgery, and a woman is healing from a graze wound after stray bullets flown from a nearby park pierced a Clayton County home Wednesday night.

What we know:

Clayton County police are still searching for the person or persons responsible for the gunfire. As of Thursday, no suspects were in custody.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Twin Creek Court. Officers found a woman with a gunshot graze to her back and a toddler shot in the leg. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Family members report the child is now breathing on her own following a successful surgery.

What they're saying:

According to family members who spoke with FOX 5, the victims were simply sitting inside their home when the bullets entered the residence. Investigators believe the shots originated from a park located directly behind the property.

The incident has left neighbors shaken. One resident, who discovered the crime scene upon returning home, spoke through a Ring doorbell camera about the frequent unrest in the area.

"We just know to just stay in the house, mind our business, because there's always something going on at the parks," the neighbor said. "It's one of the most dangerous parks in Clayton County."

While police continue to investigate what led to the shooting, community members are calling for an end to the violence.

"Listen, put the guns down. Put the guns down. Figure out another way," the neighbor said. "I mean, literally get out of the park. We're in a park where kids reside. If I had kids, I would be devastated. Put the gun away, find another solution."

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of a suspect or confirmed if they are looking for one individual or multiple people.

It remains unclear what prompted the gunfire at the park.

Authorities have not disclosed the type of firearm used or how many rounds were discharged during the incident.

Officials have not commented on previous service calls or whether security will be increased at the site.

What's next:

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Clayton County Police Department.