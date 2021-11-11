Toddler dies after wandering from home in rainstorm, Carroll County deputies say

article

Police are investigating after a toddler who wander away from his Carrollton family home was found dead Thursday evening.

It happened at a home along Stripling Chapel Road off Highway 27. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the 2-year-old wandered away from home sometime during a rainstorm. The young child was found later in a flooded drainage ditch, deputies said.

Tanner Medical Center (FOX 5)

The toddler was rushed to Tanner Medical Center but later died.

Deputies are trying to figure out how the child was able to wander away from the home.

Deputies are investigating after a child wandered away from his Carroll County home and ended up in a ditch on Nov. 11, 2021. (FOX 5)

The toddler’s name has not been released.

