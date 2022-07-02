Toddler dies after falling from Manhattan balcony

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a Manhattan highrise on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, at around 11 a.m. police responded to a report of a person falling from a balcony at a building located on Third Avenue near East 12rd Street in Harlem.

The toddler reportedly fell from the building's 29th floor onto scaffolding located near the 3rd floor. It is unclear if he fell from a balcony or an open window.

EMS responded and took the boy to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation at the time," a police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The apartment is located in the Taino Towers residential complex in Harlem.

New York City law requires owners of buildings with three or more apartments to install window guards if a child age 10 years or younger lives there or if a tenant or occupant requests them. It's unclear whether window guards were installed in this particular apartment.

The spokesperson said the child's death is under "active investigation" and police are speaking with two individuals who were inside the apartment when the boy fell.

With the Associated Press.