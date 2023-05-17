'Unspeakable tragedy': 2-year-old girl killed by truck in Tybee Island parking lot

article

A toddler has died after being run over in a parking lot at a Georgia beach over the weekend, authorities said.

The 2-year-old girl died at a hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a driver on Tybee Island, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The child’s family was standing in a parking lot next to the beach Sunday when the girl ran in front of an approaching vehicle, the State Patrol said in a preliminary report. It said the driver ran over the girl and then stopped.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Rae’Lynn Michelle Milton of Waycross.

Authorities have not said whether the driver faces charges. State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd said the investigation is still active.

In a statement, the Tybee Island Police Department called Milton's death an "unspeakable tragedy."

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Michelle Milton, who passed away after being struck by a vehicle in the 15th Street parking lot yesterday," a spokesperson for the department wrote on Facebook Monday. "The thoughts of the men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department will remain with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy."

Tybee Island, located about 18 miles east of Savannah, is home to Georgia’s largest public beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.