Popular fireworks company releases warning ahead of New Year's Eve

It is almost time to bring in the New Year with a bang. TNT Fireworks, a large distribution company known for selling sparklers, crackers, rockets and works has issued an official safety warning ahead of the holiday.

TNT Fireworks is focusing on its "Be Safe, Be Legal, and Act Responsibly" campaign. It is broken down into three key components:

Be Safe: Choose a flat, dry surface like concrete, dirt or pavement as a safe place to set off any sparklers. And never give children sparklers or their own fireworks to set off. It is not safe.

Be Legal: There are specific kinds of consumer fireworks that be legally bought and sold in retail stores across the state. Make sure that you are within those limits before planning your New Year's fireworks display. Some of the legal products include: Bottle Rockets, Sky Rockets, Firecrackers, Sparklers, Parachutes and more.

Act Responsibly: Only sober adults should be handling displays, and it is always a good idea to have a hose ready, just in case. Pets tend to have a hard time around all the noise, so try to be considerate of neighbors and any animals.

Enjoy the holiday, but remember safety comes first.