TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods continued selling products that were recalled, federal agency warns

People shopping at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods need to be wary of 19 products that were recalled as far back as 2014 and continue to be sold at the retailers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

The agency said 19 products totaling about 1,200 units were still being sold at the retailers. The recall dates for items ranged from 2014 to 2019 and either needed to be repaired, replaced or refunded.

People are being warned not to buy the items, which include various baby sleepers, patio chairs and a speaker. If anyone did purchase an item, they should contact the companies that issued the recall to receive a refund, or have the item repaired or replaced.

The following items are affected:

Fisher-Price inclined sleeper accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night play yards – The item was recalled on June 27, 2019 and was sold between October 2014 and June 2019. Infant deaths were reported while using the item. A refund will be issued. Contact: Fisher-Price online at – The item was recalled on June 27, 2019 and was sold between October 2014 and June 2019. Infant deaths were reported while using the item. A refund will be issued. Contact: Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com or call (800) 432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. ION speaker

ION Audio portable speakers – This item was recalled on May 21, 2019. It was sold between March 2016 and March 2019. The portable speaker’s battery could leak hydrogen gas that could cause it to explode while charging. A refund will be issued. Contact: ION Audio at (833) 682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also go online at – This item was recalled on May 21, 2019. It was sold between March 2016 and March 2019. The portable speaker’s battery could leak hydrogen gas that could cause it to explode while charging. A refund will be issued. Contact: ION Audio at (833) 682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also go online at www.ionaudio.com and head to the recalls section at the top of the page. Kids II sleeper

Kids II rocking sleepers – This item was recalled on April 26, 2019. It was sold from March 2012 through April 2019. Infant deaths were reported in the sleepers. A refund will be issued. Contact: Kids II at – This item was recalled on April 26, 2019. It was sold from March 2012 through April 2019. Infant deaths were reported in the sleepers. A refund will be issued. Contact: Kids II at (866) 869-7954 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit kidsii.com and head to important recall information on the page. Rock and Play sleeper

Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play sleepers - The item was recalled on April 12, 2019 and sold from 2009 until April 2019. Infant deaths were reported in the sleeper. A refund will be issued. Contact: Contact: Fisher-Price online at - The item was recalled on April 12, 2019 and sold from 2009 until April 2019. Infant deaths were reported in the sleeper. A refund will be issued. Contact: Contact: Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com or call (866) 812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Drawer knob

TJX glass and ceramic drawer knobs – The item was recalled on Dec. 13, 2018. It was sold from October 2015 until October 2018. The drawer knobs can break or shatter when pulled and could cut someone. A refund will be issued. Contact: T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com and click on contact us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls at (888) 627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at marshalls.com and click on contact us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at (800) 888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at homegoods.com and click on customer service at the bottom of the page. Bistro chair

Jimco bistro chairs – The items were recalled on Sept. 11, 2018. They were sold from January 2018 until January 2019. The chairs can break. A refund will be issued. Contact: Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at (800) 643-0092 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at jimcolamp.com and head to the recall information spot at the bottom of the page. Swivel barstool

TJX swivel barstools – The items were recalled on Sept. 6, 2018. They were sold from September 2017 until December 2017. They wood joints on the barstool can break. A refund will be issued. Contact: T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com and click on contact us at the bottom of the page. Marshalls at (888) 627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at marshalls.com and click on contact us at the bottom of the page. HomeGoods at (800) 888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at homegoods.com and click on customer service at the bottom of the page. Cardigan set

Carter’s children’s cardigan sets – The sets were recalled on May 2, 2018. They were sold from July 2017 until March 2018. A toggle button on the cardigan can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. A refund will be issued. Contact: Carter’s Consumer Affairs at (800) 692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at – The sets were recalled on May 2, 2018. They were sold from July 2017 until March 2018. A toggle button on the cardigan can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. A refund will be issued. Contact: Carter’s Consumer Affairs at (800) 692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and head to product recalls at the bottom of the page. Mandoline

Premier Kitchen’s Sharper Image and Frigidaire mandoline slicers – These items were recalled on May 2, 2018. They were sold from May 2017 until April 2018. The small blades in the julienne slicer can separate from the plastic assembly and cut someone. A refund will be issued. Contact: Premier Kitchen Products at (800) 304-4035 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email – These items were recalled on May 2, 2018. They were sold from May 2017 until April 2018. The small blades in the julienne slicer can separate from the plastic assembly and cut someone. A refund will be issued. Contact: Premier Kitchen Products at (800) 304-4035 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email recall@pkpny.com . You can also head to www.pkp-recall.com . Mugs

TJX glass beer mugs – These items were recalled on July 13, 2017. They were sold from May 2017 until June 2017. The glass mug can break if heated or used with a hot liquid. A refund will be issued. Contact: HomeGoods at (800) 888-0776 from 9 a.m. until p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at homegoods.com and head to the product recalls section at the bottom of the page. Coffee press

Bradshaw International coffee presses – The items were recalled on May 16, 2017. They were sold from July 2016 until March 2017. The glass beakers on the press can break during regular use. A replacement will be given. Contact: Bradshaw International at (877) 614-9571 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at bradshawintl.com and head to recalls. Rattle

Kids II oball rattles – The items were recalled on March 2, 2017. They were sold from January 2016 until February 2017. The clear plastic disc on the outside of the rattle can break, releasing small beads that can be a choking hazard to children. A refund will be issued. Contact: Kids II at (800) 230-8190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit kidsii.com and go to recalls at the bottom of the page. Knives

Calphalon cutlery knives – The items were recalled on Feb. 22, 2017. They were sold from September 2008 until December 2016. The blade can break during use and cut someone. The item will be replaced. Contact: Calphalon at (800) 809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or head to calphalon.com and click on the customer support page. hoverboard

Swagway self-balancing scooter/hoverboard – The item was recalled on July 6, 2016. It was sold from September 2015 until March 2016. The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, causing the item to smoke, catch fire or explode. A repair will be made. Contact: Swagway at (844) 299-0625 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at swagway.com and head to the product recall section. lounge_chari

TJX foldable lounge chairs – The items were recalled on May 25, 2016. It was sold only in March 2016. The chairs can unexpectedly collapse. A refund will be issued. Contact: T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com and head to the product recalls section. You can also call Marshalls at (888) 627-7425 or head to the customer service tab at the bottom of marshalls.com. ivankatrump_scarf

GBG Accessories Group’s Ivanka Trump scarves – They were recalled on April 6, 2016 and sold from October 2014 until January 2016. The scarves did not meet federal flammability standards for clothing. A refund will be issued. Contact: GBG Accessories Group at (888) 771-9047 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through email at ivankatrumprecall@globalbrandsgroup. lightup_watches

MZB children’s light-up watches – The watches were recalled on Aug. 5, 2015 and sold from October 2012 until June 2015. The case-back of the watch can detach and expose the inside to water, which could cause skin irritation, redness, rashes and even chemical burns. A full refund will be given to people who purchase the items at T.J. Maxx or Marshalls. Contact: T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com and head to the product recalls section. You can also call Marshalls at (888) 627-7425 or head to the customer service tab at the bottom of marshalls.com. patio_chair

Home Décor Products foldable wood patio chairs – The items were recalled on March 25, 2015 and sold in February 2014 until February 2015. The chairs can unexpectedly tip over if someone sits on the edge of the seat. A refund will be issued. Contact: Linon Home Décor Products at (800) 262-1852 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go to linon.com and head to the contact us section. wreath

TJX Gardeners Eden light-up decorations – The decorations were recalled on March 13, 2014 and sold from August 2013 until September 2013. There is exposed wiring near the battery box that can pose a fire hazard. A refund will be issued. Contact: T.J. Maxx at (800) 926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at tjmaxx.com and head to the product recalls section. You can also head to the customer service tab at the bottom of marshalls.com and homegoods.com.