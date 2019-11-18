Tipsters rewarded for arrest in arson case

The Douglas County Fire and EMS Department rewarded two people who helped them solve an arson case.

Back in August of 2014 crews dispatched to the Town and Country Fabrics and Upholstery building in historic downtown Douglasville.

Emergency crews met heavy flames shooting out of the building.

The two people who provided information leading to the arrest of the arson suspect were rewarded on Monday.

Douglas County officials want to remind anyone with information on any case in the area to get in contact with law enforcement.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward.