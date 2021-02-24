Tip leads to drug, weapon bust in Forsyth County

article

Authorities in Forsyth County said a tip led to confiscating a backpack full of drugs and a sawed-off shotgun.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the Johns Creek and Forsyth Drug Task Force confiscated approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 92 LSD tabs, 15 ounces of GHB, 20 grams of marijuana, three amphetamine pills and the weapon in a recent drug bust. Police also arrested five individuals and charged them with drug-related crimes.

Detectives placed surveillance on a house in North Forsyth County after a tip indicated a drug dealer may live there. Detectives watched a suspect leave the house for a local gas station. Officials said the suspect walked behind nearby buildings with a large backpack.

Police confronted the man, 27-year-old Levi Jay Brown of Dawsonville, who dropped the backpack and attempted to flee from officers. Authorities caught Brown and told him he'd dropped his backpack. Officials said they searched the backpack to find the drugs and shotgun inside.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home where they found more methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Advertisement

Authorities charged Brown with a number of possession-related offenses, altering the identification of a weapon, trafficking methamphetamine and obstruction of law enforcement.

Authorities in Forsyth County arrested Dawsonville man Levi Brown for drug possession charges. (Photo: Forsyth County Detention Center)

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it also arrested 61-year-old William Johnson, 29-year-old Shanna Anderson, 25-year-old Ivory Stone Guy, all from Cumming, and 61-year-old Marsha Baker from Cartersville. All four were charged with possession of methamphetamine and transported to Forsyth County Adult Detention Center.

Clockwise from left, police arrested William Johnson, Shanna Anderson, Marsha Baker and Ivory Stone Guy after a drug bust in Forsyth County. (Photos: Forsyth County Detention Center)

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.