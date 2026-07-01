Tiger man faces trafficking charges after Rabun County campsite search

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The Brief Rabun County deputies arrested a Tiger man and seized thousands of dollars in cash and drugs during a campsite search warrant on Lake Rabun Road. Investigators found suspected methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, needles, and $11,930 in cash at the campground on Tuesday.



A Tiger man faces multiple drug trafficking and domestic violence charges after Rabun County deputies searched a campsite on Lake Rabun Road on Tuesday.

What we know:

Rabun County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a campsite on Lake Rabun Road. Investigators arrested 50-year-old Tracy Phillips of Tiger without any trouble when they arrived at the campground.

Inside the campsite, deputies uncovered suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, and many suspected hydrocodone pills. Authorities also confiscated $11,930 in cash during the operation.

Rabun County sheriff's deputies seized $11,930 in cash during a drug trafficking and domestic violence arrest at a campsite on Lake Rabun Road on June 30, 2026. (Rabun County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led investigators to the campsite or if anyone else is connected to the drugs. The exact weight of the methamphetamine and the number of hydrocodone pills seized have not been released.

The backstory:

Phillips is being held on several charges following the campsite raid. His charges include trafficking a Schedule II narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and violation of a family violence order.

Hundreds of suspected hydrocodone pills, methamphetamine, and hypodermic needles were confiscated by authorities executing a search warrant at a Lake Rabun campground on June 30, 2026. (Rabun County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our deputies throughout this operation," Sheriff Mark Gerrells said. "The Rabun County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting our communities, enforcing the law, and holding offenders accountable."