Tickets on sale for annual Bert’s Big Adventure fashion show

It was just two years ago that a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter made his debut as a model, rocking the runway (or, at least, attempting to…) at the Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon. Well, fashionistas, get ready — because this September, he’s doing it again!

Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon, which raises money for Bert’s Big Adventure and features BBA kids and local personalities showcasing fall fashions from the many retailers at Alpharetta’s Avalon.

This year’s show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. (featuring food and drinks from Avalon restaurants) and followed by the fashion show at 8 p.m. and a VIP reception afterward.

Bert’s Big Adventure was established back in 2002 by Bert Weiss of "The Bert Show," and is best known for taking kids with terminal and chronic illnesses and their families on a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World. Along with these magical adventures, the nonprofit serves more than 250 families year-round with various programs.

General admission tickets to Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon cost $50, and VIP tickets are available for $150; to purchase tickets and to find more information about the event, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at Avalon in Alpharetta, getting in some runway practice ahead of this year’s big show!

