Thursday Atlanta weather: Fall-like air settles into Georgia

The Brief Cooler, drier air brings fall-like feel across North Georgia. Breezy afternoons with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Scattered showers may return early next week.



North Georgia is getting its first real taste of fall, with cooler mornings, lower humidity and breezy afternoons expected through the weekend, according to FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

What we know:

The drop in humidity is making conditions feel noticeably different, even though temperatures are only a few degrees lower. Morning lows for Thursday dipped into the 50s in parts of Clayton, Blue Ridge and Canton, while most of the metro area started the day in the 60s.

The pleasant weather is expected to hold through the weekend, but scattered showers could return early next week as tropical moisture from near Florida lifts north into Georgia. No significant tropical development is expected at this time.

📅 7-Day Forecast at a Glance

🌅 Thursday: Sunny, highs near 80°, breezy 🌬️

🍂 Friday: Morning lows in the 50s, highs upper 70s ☀️

🍁 Saturday: Cool start, sunny skies, highs near 80° 😎

🌤️ Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in low 80s

🌦️ Monday: Scattered showers, highs in upper 70s 🌧️

🌥️ Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance 🌦️

☀️ Wednesday: Drying out, highs near 80°