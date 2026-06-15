Three shot in Lithonia neighborhood on Mallard Crest

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The Brief Officers swarmed a Lithonia neighborhood on Monday evening after receiving reports that multiple people had been shot. Three shooting victims drove themselves to an area hospital, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. One victim is reported to be in serious condition, while the other two sustained minor injuries.



Officers swarmed a Lithonia neighborhood Monday evening after a report of multiple people shot.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Mallard Crest in Lithonia. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, three people were shot at the location and drove themselves to an area hospital.

One person was in serious condition, and the other two had minor injuries.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 Atlanta that there was a large party at the home, which led to a shooting.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the three people who were shot. It also remains unclear which area hospital the victims drove themselves to for treatment.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released.