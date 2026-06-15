Three shot in Lithonia neighborhood on Mallard Crest
LITHONIA, GA. - Officers swarmed a Lithonia neighborhood Monday evening after a report of multiple people shot.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Mallard Crest in Lithonia. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, three people were shot at the location and drove themselves to an area hospital.
One person was in serious condition, and the other two had minor injuries.
Witnesses tell FOX 5 Atlanta that there was a large party at the home, which led to a shooting.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the three people who were shot. It also remains unclear which area hospital the victims drove themselves to for treatment.
The names and ages of those involved have not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who explained that three shooting victims arrived at an area hospital after an incident on Mallard Crest.