Three Georgia ZIP codes rank among most stressful for parents
ATLANTA - Three metro Atlanta ZIP codes are among the most stressful places in the country for parents, according to a new ranking by mental health treatment company A Mission for Michael.
What they're saying:
Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 parents nationwide, examining factors including childcare costs, grocery expenses, work demands and sleep deprivation.
The Alpharetta ZIP code 30022 ranked sixth nationally, with the survey citing busy family schedules as a major source of stress.
Peachtree City's 30269 ranked 26th, while Johns Creek's 30097 came in at No. 35.
Researchers said active lifestyles, limited downtime and pressure to keep up with educational expectations were key contributors to parental stress.