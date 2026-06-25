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Three Georgia ZIP codes rank among most stressful for parents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published June 25, 2026 10:08 AM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 10:08 AM EDT
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

New this morning: The bank co-founded by Dr. Bernice King has launched a new program and bank card to help mothers in Georgia; Atlanta Pride has revealed its theme for 2026 festivities; and three metro zip codes are among the most stressful for parents in the US, according to a mental health treatment company. 

The Brief

    • Three metro Atlanta ZIP codes ranked among the nation's most stressful for parents.
    • Alpharetta's 30022 ZIP code ranked sixth in the country.
    • The survey cited demanding schedules, childcare costs and educational pressures.

ATLANTA - Three metro Atlanta ZIP codes are among the most stressful places in the country for parents, according to a new ranking by mental health treatment company A Mission for Michael.

What they're saying:

Researchers surveyed more than 3,000 parents nationwide, examining factors including childcare costs, grocery expenses, work demands and sleep deprivation.

The Alpharetta ZIP code 30022 ranked sixth nationally, with the survey citing busy family schedules as a major source of stress. 

Peachtree City's 30269 ranked 26th, while Johns Creek's 30097 came in at No. 35. 

Researchers said active lifestyles, limited downtime and pressure to keep up with educational expectations were key contributors to parental stress.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from the research results published by AMFM Healthcare (linked above). 

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