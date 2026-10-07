Thousands under boil water advisory after Jackson County pump failure

The Brief A pump failure at Bear Creek Reservoir triggered a boil water advisory for multiple North Georgia water systems, according to officials. The disruption and advisory impact thousands of residents across Jackson County and neighboring communities. Officials expect the advisory to remain in effect through at least Thursday afternoon while water quality testing is conducted.



Thousands of residents and businesses across multiple communities are under a precautionary boil water advisory following a pump failure at a primary reservoir, local officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Jackson Water Authority, a pump failure happened at the Bear Creek Reservoir, causing water lines to go dry and disrupting the supply.

Out of an abundance of caution due to potential microbial contamination, precautionary boil water advisories were issued starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday for those served by the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority, Town of Braselton Public Works and City of Hoschton Public Works.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that residents served by other independent water providers in Jackson County are not included in the advisory.

Local public works officials emphasized that the measures are strictly precautionary while required testing is underway.

Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority officials noted that because required water sample testing takes time to process in a lab, the advisory will remain in effect overnight.

What you can do:

Under CDC guidelines, affected residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing or preparing food, making ice, or providing drinking water for pets. Tap water remains safe for laundry, dishwashing, and bathing if done properly.

Read more about how to properly boil water and more information here.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided the exact number of residents affected across the three water systems.

What's next:

Water quality testing is currently underway, with lab results and potential clearance expected by Thursday afternoon. Once testing confirms the water supply is safe, municipal providers, Jackson County EMA, and local emergency alert systems will notify residents that the advisory has been lifted.